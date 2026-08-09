Say no to PoP Ganesha idols, GBA to citizens

BENGALURU: With Ganesha Chaturthi around the corner, the GBA has given a call for eco-friendly celebrations. In a release from the GBA Forest, Environment and Ecology Department, the department said the production, sale, and disposal of Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP), chemical paints containing heavy metals, and artificial/non-biodegradable materials in water sources are prohibited within jurisdiction of GBA during Ganesha Chaturthi.

The department further added that the disposal of such idols in lakes, wells, and other water bodies causes water pollution. A senior official stated, in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the GBA, idols worshipped during festivals and auspicious days are widely immersed in lakes, wells and other water sources every year.

These idols are painted with heavy metal-containing chemical paints and decorated with artificial decorative materials. The idols are immersed without due care and attention. This pollutes the water and land and harms the environment.