Bengaluru fashion & film experts on Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana's 'modern aesthetics'

Reimagining a myth into art has always invited conversations and debates. Similarly, when the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana dropped on various social media handles, it brought one of India’s most revered epics back into focus and sparked a debate over its visual interpretation.

While the film’s grand scale, VFX and world-building have drawn appreciation, its costumes and styling have received mixed reactions, with some calling the approach ‘too modernised’.

As filmmakers continue to reimagine age-old stories for contemporary audiences, a question remains – how much creative liberty can be taken without losing the cultural essence of the original? CE speaks to creatives from the fashion and film industries to understand their perspectives.