Bidadi padayatra will end Congress rule, says HDK

BENGALURU: JDS leader and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy said the padayatra against the proposed Bidadi Township, being undertaken from Byramangala, would serve to secure justice for farmers and become a turning point for the people of Karnataka in their fight against the Congress government.
Flagging off the padayatra in Bidadi on Sunday, Kumaraswamy said the farmers of the region had laid the foundation for a larger movement against widespread corruption and anti-farmer policies of the State government. “This padayatra will find a solution to problems faced by farmers. It will also lay the foundation for removing this government. The farmers of Bidadi have taken the first step towards that change,” he said.
Kumaraswamy accused CM DK Shivakumar of showing excessive interest in the Bidadi project and alleged that it would benefit certain vested interests. “Until now, the government was saying farmers would be paid `2crore per acre. This morning, the CM released a video saying `3crore per acre would be paid. Don’t be misled by this. He is trying to deceive you,” Kumaraswamy told the farmers.
Referring to the NICE project initiated by the Janata Dal, Kumaraswamy blamed the Congress and said nearly three decades had passed since land was acquired for the project, yet many who lost land had not received compensation or alternative sites. He alleged that the Bidadi Township and NICE projects were two sides of the same coin.
“When I was CM in 2006-07, and subsequently when the BJP was in power, no preliminary notification had been issued for the Bidadi project. It was the Congress government that issued both the preliminary and final notifications,” he said.
Govt stand on Eagleton
Kumaraswamy also questioned the State government’s handling of government-contract land associated with Eagleton. “Fifteen years ago, the value of the government-contract land was fixed at Rs 12 crore per acre, and Eagleton was directed to pay Rs 948 crore,” he said. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress government of pursuing policies that adversely impact the lives and livelihoods of farmers. He said the BJP would stand with the farmers.
New panel a joke: Kumaraswamy
Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy has criticised the state government’s decision to seek a fresh committee report on the Bidadi Township project, calling it “nothing but a joke”. Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Kumaraswamy questioned the need for another committee when a House committee had already submitted a fact-finding report on the issue in 2006.
“What happened to that report? Why was another committee formed now? Those who were members of that committee are now occupying the chief minister’s post. Does becoming chief minister mean they lose their wisdom?” he asked.
He also attacked Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, saying the Bidadi Township project would not be allowed to proceed. “They are trying to loot the Bidadi project. This is merely a money-making programme. At least when you issue advertisements, make them believable,” he said. He also also instructed party MLAs to oppose the proposed Bidadi Township project.
None can hide the truth: CM
“Nobody can hide the truth when it comes to the Bidadi Township issue. Let them come and discuss it in the Assembly session,” said CM DK Shivakumar, while responding to the media on Sunday at the KPCC Bharat Jodo Bhavan. Asked about the padayatra by the JDS and BJP, he said, “In a democratic system, everyone has the right to protest and hold a padayatra. Let them do whatever they want. Let them come and speak in the Assembly. Let them file complaints... We will give an appropriate reply when the time is right.”