Bidadi padayatra will end Congress rule, says HDK

BENGALURU: JDS leader and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy said the padayatra against the proposed Bidadi Township, being undertaken from Byramangala, would serve to secure justice for farmers and become a turning point for the people of Karnataka in their fight against the Congress government.

Flagging off the padayatra in Bidadi on Sunday, Kumaraswamy said the farmers of the region had laid the foundation for a larger movement against widespread corruption and anti-farmer policies of the State government. “This padayatra will find a solution to problems faced by farmers. It will also lay the foundation for removing this government. The farmers of Bidadi have taken the first step towards that change,” he said.

Kumaraswamy accused CM DK Shivakumar of showing excessive interest in the Bidadi project and alleged that it would benefit certain vested interests. “Until now, the government was saying farmers would be paid `2crore per acre. This morning, the CM released a video saying `3crore per acre would be paid. Don’t be misled by this. He is trying to deceive you,” Kumaraswamy told the farmers.

Referring to the NICE project initiated by the Janata Dal, Kumaraswamy blamed the Congress and said nearly three decades had passed since land was acquired for the project, yet many who lost land had not received compensation or alternative sites. He alleged that the Bidadi Township and NICE projects were two sides of the same coin.

“When I was CM in 2006-07, and subsequently when the BJP was in power, no preliminary notification had been issued for the Bidadi project. It was the Congress government that issued both the preliminary and final notifications,” he said.

Govt stand on Eagleton

Kumaraswamy also questioned the State government’s handling of government-contract land associated with Eagleton. “Fifteen years ago, the value of the government-contract land was fixed at Rs 12 crore per acre, and Eagleton was directed to pay Rs 948 crore,” he said. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress government of pursuing policies that adversely impact the lives and livelihoods of farmers. He said the BJP would stand with the farmers.