Bitumen price up, Bengaluru contractors halt work

BENGALURU: Citing a steep rise in the prices of bitumen and other construction material, contractors have halted civic and infrastructure work worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Bengaluru.

The Greater Bengaluru City Corporations Contractors’ Association has demanded that the government introduce a ‘star rate’ mechanism for projects that have already been tendered, saying contractors are incurring heavy losses by executing projects at the rates quoted when the contracts were awarded.

Association president GM Nanda Kumar told TNIE that the contractors have demanded that the government extend the ‘star rate’ mechanism not only for new projects but also for those that have already been tendered. “Because of the ongoing US-Iran war, the price of bitumen has more than doubled from Rs 45,000 a quintal to Rs 92,000 now.

Prices of other materials, including cement, gravel, and steel, have also gone up. Contractors are incurring heavy losses by executingprojects at the rates quoted when the contracts were awarded,” he said.

Contractors have therefore stopped work on projects, which include asphalting, pothole filling, white-topping and others, Kumar said.

The delay in executing these projects could further affect road maintenance and infrastructure work across the city, potentially worsening potholes, contractors said.