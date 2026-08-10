BJP and JDS misleading farmers, says Yathindra

VIJAYAPURA: Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah has accused BJP-JDS of misleading the farmers with regard to the proposed Bidadi Township.

Addressing media persons on Sunday, he said that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has already made it clear that the government will not take land forcibly from the farmers.

“When the government has made it clear, then it is up to the farmers to give their land for the project or not. Yet, the BJP and JDS are playing politics over the matter by misleading the farmers. He said Bidadi Township plan was actually started by the BJP government itself in the past and now the same party is opposing it.

Yathindra rebutted reports of Former CM and his father Siddaramaiah is upset with the High Command for not considering names of his recommended MLAs to induct in the Cabinet.

He asked whether Siddaramaiah has ever expressed displeasure or he said that the party has sidelined him. “On the contrary, the high command has taken his consent in inducting the MLAs during the expansion”, he said.

On Siddaramaiah staying away from the oath taking ceremony, he said that the former CM was busy receiving wishes from his supporters on his birthday.

He said that it is common for several MLAs to get disappointed for not joining the Cabinet, but the High Command will solve the issue.