Freedom Habba to allow kids to explore Soudha

BENGALURU: This Independence Day, Bengaluru’s children will be given an opportunity to step inside the Vidhana Soudha and experience the Grand Assembly Hall as part of Freedom Habba.

“Children participating in Freedom Habba will get an opportunity to explore Vidhana Soudha through specially guided tours and visit the Grand Assembly Hall, offering them a glimpse into the very institution where Karnataka’s democratic processes unfold,” said Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Sunday.

In a unique family experience, children will be allowed to bring their parents along, the minister said. He said the visit is designed to be much more than a tour. “Children will have an entire day of experiences created especially for them, including a Makkala Mela, interactive learning games, storytelling, arts and crafts, creative workshops and family activities.

A special Children’s Freedom Village will bring alive memories of freedom fighters through performers, quizzes, interactive learning and instant rewards,” he said.

Freedom Habba is envisioned as Bengaluru’s first-of-its-kind, people-led Independence Day celebration, transforming August 15 from a ceremonial occasion into a day-long celebration. Under the theme “Namma Ooru. Nimma Ooru. Ellara Bengaluru”, the event will bring together families, communities, artists and citizens from across India through cultural performances, the India Parade, regional cuisine, crafts, the Living Museum, district-themed freedom struggle pavilions, Constitution Square, music and other activities around Vidhana Soudha.

Pre-registration is mandatory for free entry, and participants are asked to wear ethnic dress. Visitors must carry a valid government-issued ID card and register on the link: https://dashboard.showuplab.com/freedom-habba/event