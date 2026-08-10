Irritable bowel cases rise in Bengaluru kids as diets, urban lifestyles change

BENGALURU: Childhood Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), once considered relatively uncommon in India, is increasingly being diagnosed among children, with specialists in Bengaluru reporting a noticeable rise in cases over the last decade.

Doctors say the increase is likely a combination of a genuine rise in disease incidence and improved awareness, diagnosis and access to specialised care.

At Smiles Institute of Gastroenterology, a 12% increase in childhood IBD cases has been recorded over the past six months, while 886 children have been diagnosed with the condition over the last five years. Dr CM Parameshwara, founder and CEO of the institute, said the changing dietary patterns, including increased consumption of ultra-processed foods, sugary beverages and packaged snacks, along with reduced physical activity, and changes in the gut microbiome, could be contributing to the trend.

Dr Lavenya RP, consultant, pediatric gastroenterology and hepatology, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, said paediatric IBD has increased significantly in India over the past two decades. Doctors are now also seeing very-early-onset IBD among children below six years.