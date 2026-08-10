Man allegedly kills two daughters, attempts suicide at hotel near Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his two daughters and later attempted to end his life at a luxury hotel near Kempegowda International Airport on Monday. He allegedly took the extreme step after suspecting his wife of having an extramarital affair.

The deceased have been identified as Shaik Zehara, 8, and Shaik Zoya, 10.

Their father, SC Imran, a resident of Nagawara Main Road, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is said to be out of danger.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Mithun Kumar, who visited the scene, said Imran had checked into the hotel with his two daughters at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

At around 4pm on Monday, housekeeping staff knocked on the door of their hotel room. When there was no response, they alerted hotel security staff, who entered the room and found the two girls dead on the bed and Imran lying in a pool of blood.

As Imran was alive, hotel staff rushed him to a nearby hospital and alerted the police, the DCP said.

According to police, Imran allegedly strangled his two daughters to death and later slit his throat with a knife. The bodies of the two girls have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said a note recovered from the hotel room stated that he had killed his two daughters and mentioned that he was involved in a marital dispute with his wife. He allegedly suspected her of infidelity and claimed to have found evidence suggesting that she was with another person.

Police suspect the marital dispute and his suspicion of his wife’s alleged affair may have driven him to take the extreme step.

A senior police officer said that, as of now, police have no information about why Imran had booked the hotel.

They are collecting details about his personal life and will investigate the matter based on the note recovered from the hotel room and other angles to ascertain the exact motive behind the killings.

The family members have been informed. A case is yet to be registered, and the Kempegowda International Airport police are investigating the matter.