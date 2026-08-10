Unfair to allow engineering grads to contest for agri posts: Experts

BENGALURU: As the examinations examinations for the positions of Agriculture Officer (AO) and Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) stands indefinitely postponed owing to a controversy surrounding the inclusion of Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) graduates as eligible candidates, city-based educationists are of the opinion that the policy is not only redundant, but also detrimental to the sanctity of the eligibility process, and the student community at large.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) should ideally have completed the conduction of examinations for the positions of Agriculture Officer (AO) and Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO), over the past weekend (August 8 and 9).

Following widespread protests from the students from the Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK) campus (main campus) of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), which culminated in a meeting with the protesters and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the latter announced on August 6, a couple of days before the first round of the examinations, that they stood temporarily cancelled. Till date, neither KEA nor the Higher Education Department has confirmed revised dates, or if the revised examinations would prohibit BE and BTech students from participating.