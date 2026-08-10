Vomiting, unpaid fares: Bengaluru cabbies face late-night woes

BENGALURU: Late-night rides involving intoxicated passengers are becoming a growing concern for Bengaluru’s app-based cab drivers, who report incidents of passengers vomiting in vehicles, refusing to pay fares and requiring assistance from security personnel to safely reach their homes.
Arfath, a Yelahanka-based driver who has been driving since 2017, said passengers sometimes vomit inside his vehicle after late-night trips. Cleaning can cost up to Rs 500, he said. “We cannot wash it ourselves and have to give the car for cleaning,” he said, adding that the loss is greater when passengers refuse to compensate for the expense.
Drivers also spoke of difficulties involving intoxicated women passengers who are unable to identify their residences or fall asleep at the time of drop. In such cases, drivers said they often seek help from apartment security guards or wait for relatives to arrive before leaving. “We are worried about their safety,” Arfath said.
N Ashok, another app-based cab driver, said non-payment of fares was another major issue. Passengers sometimes fall asleep after reaching their destination or refuse to pay, he said. Recovering the money can be difficult, particularly after ride-hailing apps mask customer contact details once a ride is closed.
The issue is more significant on long-distance and airport trips, where fares can be Rs 800–1,000 or more, drivers said. Multiple drops and group travel can also lead to disputes.
Tanveer Pasha, president of the Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association, cited an alleged incident involving an intoxicated woman near Garuda Mall in Koramangala. He said she was vomiting and unable to stand or speak properly. When the driver tried to support her, she allegedly objected and shouted at him.
Police arrived following the commotion, while her boyfriend later arrived and took her away without paying the fare. Pasha said the couple allegedly filed a sexual assault complaint against the driver the next day, including an allegation that he attempted to rape her. Pasha said drivers are dealing with such incidents amid already strained finances, with traffic reducing daily earnings while living costs continue to rise.