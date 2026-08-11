Bengaluru central city chief inspects preparation at Manekshaw ground

He also directed that there should be no lapses in arrangements regarding entry points for the public, dignitaries and guests, as well as vehicle parking.

“Proper seating arrangements must be made for dignitaries, officials and citizens on the day of the event. Regular watering and rolling of the ground should be carried out to prevent dust. Cleanliness must be maintained inside and outside the parade ground and on the surrounding roads. In view of the possibility of rain, adequate arrangements for pandals should also be made,” he instructed.

The commissioner directed the officials concerned to construct a sufficient number of temporary toilets, keeping in view the expected number of participants, and to provide separate temporary toilet facilities for dignitaries and VVIPs.

He also said that medical teams equipped with essential emergency medicines, oxygen cylinders and other medical equipments and sufficient number of ambulances should be deployed at the venue.