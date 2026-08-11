Bengaluru central city chief inspects preparation at Manekshaw ground

BENGALURU: With preparations for the Independence Day celebrations gathering pace, Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) Commissioner Jagadeesha G visited Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Monday and directed various departments to complete all arrangements within the stipulated time.
Jagadeesha inspected the parade ground and reviewed the works being undertaken by various government departments. He directed officials to ensure that all the preparations are completed within the stipulated timeframe without delay and complete the cleaning and levelling of the Manekshaw Parade Ground and all other necessary arrangements in coordination with the Public Works Department.
He also directed that there should be no lapses in arrangements regarding entry points for the public, dignitaries and guests, as well as vehicle parking.
“Proper seating arrangements must be made for dignitaries, officials and citizens on the day of the event. Regular watering and rolling of the ground should be carried out to prevent dust. Cleanliness must be maintained inside and outside the parade ground and on the surrounding roads. In view of the possibility of rain, adequate arrangements for pandals should also be made,” he instructed.
The commissioner directed the officials concerned to construct a sufficient number of temporary toilets, keeping in view the expected number of participants, and to provide separate temporary toilet facilities for dignitaries and VVIPs.
He also said that medical teams equipped with essential emergency medicines, oxygen cylinders and other medical equipments and sufficient number of ambulances should be deployed at the venue.