Bengaluru eco activists revive ‘No Balloons Please’ campaign ahead of Independence Day

BENGALURU: Ahead of Independence Day, Bengaluru-based eco activists have renewed their ‘No Balloons Please’ campaign, urging citizens, communities and establishments to avoid balloons and balloon releases during celebrations and to opt for reusable and compostable alternatives.

Spearheaded by Beautiful Bharath, a citizen volunteer community working on sustainability and clean cities, the campaign highlights the environmental, health and civic risks associated with balloons.

The volunteers said balloons are largely single-use and non-recyclable, ending up in landfills or as non-recoverable street litter. Their fragments can disintegrate into smaller particles and microplastics, contaminating soil and potentially entering water bodies through rain and drains. Balloon waste reaching oceans can also be mistaken for food by turtles and other marine animals, while strings can entangle birds and wildlife.

The campaign also flags human health and safety concerns, including choking risks from balloon fragments for infants, latex allergies and potential accidents involving hydrogen-filled balloons near heat sources. Volunteers also point to risks from foil balloons coming into contact with power cables and the wastage of helium, a finite resource with important medical applications.