Bengaluru metro ridership lower than projected: CAG

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s Metro network has fallen well short of the ridership levels projected in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) detailed project reports. Also, the revenue targets with actual farebox earnings reaching just 22.72% of projections, while land acquisition costs soared by Rs 6,603 crore, as per a performance audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

The findings are part of the “Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Implementation of Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Bangalore Metro Rail Project by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited”, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Report No. 7 of 2026 (Performance Audit – Commercial), which was tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The audit found that actual passenger demand remained substantially below the projections used to justify the investment in the heavy rail system. For Phase 1, peak-hour peak-direction traffic (PHPDT) in 2021 was between 6,429 and 8,852 passengers, significantly below the 15,000-passenger benchmark prescribed for proposing Heavy Metro on a continuous stretch of at least 5 km.

BMRCL had not achieved, even by 2023, the ridership and PHPDT levels originally projected for 2007. The CAG noted that no adequate study had been undertaken to determine how ridership could be improved.

The ridership shortfall translated into a major revenue gap. Between 2016-17 and 2022-23, BMRCL earned Rs 1,758.13 crore in farebox revenue against a projected Rs 7,736.70 crore, achieving just 22.72% of the target.

Non-fare revenue also fell short. Against DPR projections that envisaged non-fare income of at least 10% of farebox revenue, actual realisation ranged from 1.39% to 8.62% of projected farebox revenue.