Drugs worth Rs 55.8 crore seized, 39 arrested in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru City Police, along with the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB, have arrested 39 people, including eight foreign nationals, and seized over 200 kg of various drugs worth Rs 55.80 crore in a week-long operation.
The Amruthahalli police have arrested two men for allegedly peddling drugs and being involved in a drug manufacturing network in Delhi. Following a tip-off in connection with a previous case, the police team arrested the two men in Delhi and seized 14.4 kg of MDMA worth Rs 28.8 crore. The accused have been identified as Omni Singh, a native of Delhi, and Obam, a Nigerian national. The accused allegedly manufactured the drugs in Delhi and supplied them to students and local customers in Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, the Girinagar police arrested a French national, Demba Jouma Francis, and seized 4.37 kg of MDMA worth around Rs 10.36 crore. According to the police, the accused was staying in Yelahanka and allegedly procured drugs from African nationals in Delhi before selling them to known customers in Bengaluru. A total of 14 police stations across Bengaluru and the CCB have arrested 39 people for alleged drug peddling, including 21 people from other states and 10 from Karnataka. The seized drugs include 21.6 kg of MDMA, 184.6 kg of ganja, 4.9 kg of hydro ganja, 1.6 kg of opium, 738 grams of cocaine and 25 grams of morphine.
The drugs have a stated value of Rs 28.07 crore, while their market value is estimated at around Rs 55.80 crore.
The police also seized Rs 17 lakh in cash, 22 mobile phones and five two-wheelers from the accused.