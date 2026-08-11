Drugs worth Rs 55.8 crore seized, 39 arrested in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, the Girinagar police arrested a French national, Demba Jouma Francis, and seized 4.37 kg of MDMA worth around Rs 10.36 crore. According to the police, the accused was staying in Yelahanka and allegedly procured drugs from African nationals in Delhi before selling them to known customers in Bengaluru. A total of 14 police stations across Bengaluru and the CCB have arrested 39 people for alleged drug peddling, including 21 people from other states and 10 from Karnataka. The seized drugs include 21.6 kg of MDMA, 184.6 kg of ganja, 4.9 kg of hydro ganja, 1.6 kg of opium, 738 grams of cocaine and 25 grams of morphine.

The drugs have a stated value of Rs 28.07 crore, while their market value is estimated at around Rs 55.80 crore.

The police also seized Rs 17 lakh in cash, 22 mobile phones and five two-wheelers from the accused.