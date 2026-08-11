GBA sets penalties up to Rs 1.28 lakh for unclean vacant sites in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: After issuing warnings to site owners who do not keep their vacant plots clean and free from garbage and debris, the Greater Bengaluru Authority has now released a public notice imposing penalties based on the dimensions of vacant sites. The measure is aimed at sending a strong message to site owners to take the Solid Waste Management Rules and GBA seriously.

According to the GBA, the cost is split into three categories: the cost incurred for cleaning the vacant site, the cost of clearing the vacant site, and the cost incurred for transporting waste/debris.

As per a circular from GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, action will be taken against owners of sites, and the cleaning costs will be recovered.

“To make Bengaluru a clean, beautiful and liveable city, the ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign has been launched in August 2026. As per Sub-rule 18(1)(b) of the Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws-2020, it is the mandatory responsibility of the owners of the sites concerned to maintain the vacant sites in the city in a clean and sanitary condition,” the circular stated.

The circular further stated that the owners of vacant plots are advised to clear the waste, garbage, soil and other materials from their plots and keep the plots clean.