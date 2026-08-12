77-year-old Bengaluru-based army veteran runs Siberian marathon, then skydives

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based army veteran Lt Col (retd) OPN Kalyan’s penchant for engaging in adventure sports, despite his old age, is perhaps known to many. The 77-year-old veteran’s latest feats come from the far reaches of North Asia; in Siberia, he fulfilled what he has described as “a long-cherished dream” by participating in the XXXVI Siberian International Marathon in Omsk on August 1.

What is perhaps even more baffling is that the very next day, Kalyan took to the skies again, completing a tandem skydive from an altitude of 3,000 metres over Omsk. He had reached the city on July 31 to participate in the marathon, in which around 6,190 runners participated. Including Kalyan, the gruelling 10-km-long marathon had just four international participants: two from Kenya, and one from Ethiopia.

“It was a proud and emotional moment for me to participate in the Siberian Marathon and represent India. It had been my lifetime dream to run in Siberia, and finally, at the age of 77, I was able to accomplish it,” Kalyan said.

Jumping from approximately 3,000 metres, he experienced around 40 seconds of freefall at nearly 200 kmph before the parachute opened at about 1,700 metres.

“It was a wonderful and thrilling jump over Siberia. The freefall was an unforgettable experience,” said Kalyan.