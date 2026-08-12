Bengaluru: Food safety department issues hygiene advisory

BENGALURU: Following recent intensive inspections that found expired food products and poor hygienic conditions at food establishments, the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration has issued a detailed advisory to hotels, dhabas, restaurants and other food service establishments, directing them to strictly comply with food safety norms.

The advisory, issued on Tuesday, requires establishments to prominently display their food safety licence and inform authorities about changes. The department has directed all to maintain clean, ventilated kitchens, provide separate sinks for raw food and utensils, and ensure proper washing of equipment and crockery. Raw materials must be sourced from reliable suppliers, stored hygienically.

Hotels have also been instructed to prevent cross-contamination by separately preparing and storing vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Cold food must be maintained below 5°C and hot food above 60°C, while frozen products should be stored at -18°C or below.

Another key directive is to avoid reusing cooking oil beyond permissible limits and dispose of it through authorised channels. The advisory also stresses personal hygiene among food handlers, including clean uniforms, head covers, hand hygiene, medical fitness records and regular food safety training. Establishments must use potable water, regularly test and maintain records of water quality, and provide customers free drinking water and hot-water facilities. Toilets must rem-ain clean.

The department has direct-ed establishments to implement regular pest-control measures, main-tain clean premises, cover waste bins and remove food waste regularly. Raw meat, seafood and vegetables must be stored separately, while expired or mould-affected food must be removed and safely disposed of.