Bengaluru: Slain daughter told mom they’d be home soon

BENGALURU: Imran SG allegedly killed his two daughters -- aged 10 and 8 -- at a luxury hotel in the city on Monday afternoon. Sometime before the ghastly murders, his estranged wife Sana spoke to their elder daughter and enquired about their whereabouts, according to sources. “Sana called their elder daughter to ask when they would return home. The girl told her mother that they would be leaving the hotel shortly and get back home,” said sources. Imran allegedly strangulated them and later attempted suicide.

The sources said that Sana had pronounced khula (A legal procedure under the Islamic law that allows a Muslim wife to initiate and obtain a divorce from her husband) because of “his suspicious nature. She too is a working person and Imran used to suspect her fidelity.

They would often get into fights and she had decided to divorce him. There was a fight over property and custody of their daughters. They had agreed to an arrangement in which the girls stayed with the mother during the week and Imran would take them on Fridays and bring them back to their mother on Sunday. Last Friday, he took them with him and when they didn’t return home, their mother called the elder girl,” added the sources.

Imran and Sana married 12 years ago. He began suspecting her fidelity and would question her often on her association with other men. “There was a lot of marital discord between them,” said the sources.

The murder of two innocent minor girls by their father has sent shockwaves across the city. “How did he manage to strangulate them? They were normal, active girls. Did he sedate them,” asked sources. The autopsy of the deceased was done on Tuesday at Victoria Hospital and they were buried at the Tannery Road Muslim graveyard the same evening.