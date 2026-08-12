Bengaluru’s first flyover heads for Rs 9.6cr makeover

BENGALURU: After a gap of six years, the nearly three-decade-old Sirsi Circle flyover (officially the Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Flyover) is headed for a major maintenance exercise. The flyover, which has carried Bengaluru’s traffic over one of the city’s busiest junctions, will be completely resurfaced, including its ramps, with its bearings and expansion joints set to be renewed along with other upkeep works.

The maintenance proposal comes against the backdrop of the flyover’s deteriorating asphalt surface, instances of waterlogging during heavy rains, clogged drains and plants growing in the nooks and corners, besides other complaints from regular commuters.

The Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the work, which is expected to be ready by the end of September or early October. The civic body has earmarked Rs 9.6 crore for the project.

Speaking to TNIE, BCCC Chief Engineer Vijaykumar Haridas said the flyover was last asphalted and major maintenance works were undertaken in 2020, and the asphalt surface has since deteriorated and needs to be renewed.

The 2.65-km-long flyover, inaugurated in 1998, is among the city’s oldest flyovers and is a key link between central Bengaluru and the Mysuru Road corridor. Given its importance, the civic body has ruled out shutting the entire flyover at one go and plans to execute the works in phases.