‘Death’ by pants!

Content creator and parent coach Karina Shetty learnt this the hard way. Wearing wide-legged trousers at home, barefoot, she was simply walking when her left toe caught the hem of her trouser leg. Her foot twisted as she took the next step, resulting in a fracture of her pinky bone. “I didn’t even fall. I just tripped and stumbled,” she recalls. Shetty has been moving around in a steerable knee scooter post the fall. After the incident, she discovered other women online describing strikingly similar experiences.

Fashion content creator Rushali Sharma says the problem is the proportion. “Fashion should never come at the cost of comfort or functionality. While I appreciate oversized and extra-long silhouttes, they need to work with the person wearing them,” she opines. Sharma has had a close call herself with an overly long dress from the same brand, as she shares, “It was so long and restrictive that I almost tripped while walking. It reinforced my belief that great design should move with the wearer, not limit them. Since then, I’ve altered several wide-leg trousers to suit my height, and honestly the overall look remains just as polished.” Sharing her experience with wide-leg pants, she says she had instances where she tripped on the stairs, adding that her current concern is her pants getting stuck to her bike’s stand.