Gang targets murdered woman’s properties in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A four-acre farmhouse, a residential complex in Banashankari and an industrial shed in Girinagar that was owned by a 63-year-old woman, who was murdered at her farmhouse two years ago, is being targeted by a few suspects by allegedly making a fake property will.

S Shantamma’s husband had died following a heart attack in 2010, and her only son died in a road accident 10 years ago. Ever since, she was living alone in the farmhouse. Since property angle was behind the murder, police had sealed all her property and kept the keys with them.

However, the suspects are alleged to have illegally gained entry into the woman’s property, claiming ownership. The woman’s brother-in-law has filed a criminal case against the gang in Kaggalipura police station.

Shantamma was found murdered at her farmhouse at Girigowdana Doddi in Vaddarapalya on April 5, 2024. Her personal driver and a few others were arrested for hacking her to death.

Shantamma’s husband C Ugrappa had died in July 2010 while her son U Harshith had died in an accident in July 2016. The property which is being targeted by the suspects, was purchased by Ugrappa. Following his death, Shantamma became the owner.