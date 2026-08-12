Two workers killed in soil collapse at BDA site

BENGALURU: Two workers died and three others were injured after a portion of soil collapsed at a Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) underpass construction site near FTII Circle on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Sunaram Tiri (37) from Odisha, and Parimal Basak (31) from West Bengal. The injured workers are Sunil Xalxo (28) from Chhattisgarh, and Sadanand Kindo (35) and Irmiyaz Toppo (30), both from Jharkhand.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11 am when the five workers were engaged in work inside a pit more than 20 feet deep. They were draining water using motor that had accumulated in the pit, which had been dug for Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) work. As the water was being drained, the soil reportedly collapsed, trapping all five workers underneath. While three workers managed to escape, two others were trapped under the soil.

Sonaram was rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Parimal died after being trapped under the soil. His body was later retrieved by rescue personnel. The fire personnel conducted a rescue operation that lasted for more than an hour.

The police said that a case is yet to be registered and that they are examining whether proper safety precautions were followed.

The police also said that during the rescue operation, they did not notice the workers wearing helmets or using other mandatory safety equipment.