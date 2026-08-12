Unhygienic Zepto warehouse sealed in Bengaluru; rats, worms found in Indira Canteens

BENGALURU: Crawling rats, black worms in a sack of sugar, unhygienic and poor condition of storage were among the violations the food safety officials witnessed during their inspection of three Indira Canteens in the city.

The officials also inspected a Zepto warehouse in Hoskote. The Gottigere Indira Canteen warehouse and Zepto facility were sealed following the inspection. The Food Safety Division of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspected the main kitchens and food preparation units of Indira Canteens at Gottigere, Lingarajapuram and Singasandra. Officials found non-compliant labelling, misbranding and unhygienic food-handling conditions, among other violations.

Notices were issued to the food business operators of all three establishments, with the department recommending that cases be filed before the respective Adjudicating Officers for further legal action. The warehouse at Gottigere was sealed following the inspection. Officials also collected samples of pulses, turmeric powder, cooking oil, jaggery, salt, sugar and prepared food items for laboratory analysis.

Officials inspected the Zepto warehouse operated by Nippon Express in Hoskote taluk, where they found violations including non-compliant labelling, misbranding and unhygienic food handling and storage conditions. The warehouse was also sealed and a notice issued.

The department said strict action would be taken against food businesses violating food safety regulations and that such inspection drives would continue to ensure access to safe and hygienic food.