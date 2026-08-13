Bengaluru MP Manjunath flags mobile, internet woes near Central Prison

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Rural MP Dr CN Manjunath wrote to Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia seeking a solution to mobile and internet connectivity issues faced by residents living near Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.

Taking to X, Manjunath said he had met Amit Agarwal, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, and brought to his attention the serious disruption of mobile communication and internet services in areas surrounding Parappana Agrahara Central Prison following the installation of the Tower-Harmonious Call Blocking System and high-frequency Wi-Fi jammers.

Residents in the vicinity are facing considerable difficulties in their daily lives. The disruption has become particularly challenging during medical emergencies, for students attending online classes and for employees working from home.

The proximity of Electronics City, a major corporate hub, makes reliable connectivity even more essential for residents and professionals in the area.

While prison security and the prevention of unauthorised communication by inmates are of utmost importance, it is equally necessary to ensure that the legitimate communication needs of residents in surrounding areas are not adversely affected.

He said he had requested Agarwal to look into the matter and explore a suitable technical solution.