Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya seeks tech review of Hebbal tunnel project

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya urged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to order an independent technical review of the proposed Hebbal short tunnel project, citing concerns over its design, safety, environmental impact and integration with future public transport projects.

In a letter to the CM dated July 30, Surya said the 2.2km short tunnel, connecting Hebbal Junction with the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU), is estimated to cost Rs 1,139crore and has reportedly commenced. He said 3.45 acres of Hebbal Lake had reportedly been transferred for the project.

Surya alleged that the project was notified without approval from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), despite objections and representations from citizens. He also raised concerns over what he termed unsafe curves at tunnel entry and exit points, inadequate merging lengths, infringement of the lake buffer zone and possibility of severe traffic tailbacks at ramps.