Bengaluru’s 1.2-km Mathikere double-decker to stack road and suburban rail on one corridor

BENGALURU: A 1.2-km double-decker structure at Mathikere is emerging as a key engineering feature of Corridor-2 (Benniganahalli-Chikkabanavara) of the Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project (BSTP), designed to accommodate road and rail infrastructure within the same limited urban corridor.

According to the latest newsletter released by Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited, the structure will be constructed along Mohan Kumar Road between Mathikere and Yeshwanthpur, and has two levels.

The first level will serve as a road flyover to facilitate vehicular movement, while the second will carry the elevated suburban rail viaduct of Corridor-2, the newsletter added.

The arrangement is aimed at making optimal use of the limited right of way in the densely developed Mathikere-Yeshwanthpur stretch. By combining the two transport structures, the project is expected to reduce the need for additional land acquisition while improving road traffic movement and expanding public transport capacity.

Corridor-2 is expected to be a flagship section of the BSTP, with the first suburban rail rolling stock planned to operate on these tracks.

The corridor will provide another public transport option for commuters and strengthen Bengaluru’s wider urban mobility network. The double-decker design is being seen as an important engineering solution for integrating different modes of transport in a constrained urban environment, while limiting the footprint of new infrastructure.