GBA extends deadline for Bengaluru vacant site owners to clear plots till August 22

BENGALURU: Following requests from owners of vacant sites to allow a few more days to clean the plots, as they are struggling to get contractors to clear garbage and debris, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has published a notification extending the deadline to August 22. The earlier deadline was August 15.

“We appeal to all property owners across the city to use the additional time to clean their premises and contribute to the city-wide effort. Cleaning debris from public spaces is our responsibility. Taking care of private property is the responsibility of the property owner. Bengaluru will become better only when all of us join hands and do our part,” the GBA said in a release.

About concerns that the charges for clearing garbage were high, the GBA said the rates have not been arbitrarily determined. “The rates are based on the Government’s Schedule of Rates (SR), which provides standard rates for various types of work. The cost of cleaning a vacant site is calculated based on the size of the plot, the quantity of debris and other work involved, with transportation costs also being taken into account,” the release said.

The GBA, in coordination with BDA, BESCOM, KRIDE, BMRCL and KIADB, has intensified efforts to make Bengaluru cleaner and improve public spaces under its Freedom from Waste campaign. Under the drive, 100 trucks and 25 excavators have been deployed across the city to clear illegally dumped debris, overgrown weeds and other waste from public spaces. So far, the campaign has cleared more than 30,000 tonnes of debris and overgrown vegetation, the GBA said in the release.