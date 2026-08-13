GBA to revive welfare scheme, distribute benefits to 15,592 beneficiaries for Gowri Ganesh festival

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is set to resume its welfare scheme after three years. Under the scheme, sewing machines, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaw, and reimbursement of school and college fee will be distributed to over 15,592 beneficiaries as a Gowri Ganesh festival gift. The date of distribution will be announced later, said a GBA official.

Under the scheme, fee reimbursement will be given to 4,200 students; 2,298 beneficiaries will get cash under ‘Onti Mane’ scheme; 3,917 people will get sewing machines; 1,507 will get EV/CNG vending push carts; 732 will get auto under the Saarathi scheme; 730 beneficiaries, including pourakarmikas and working women from downtrodden sections, will get electric two-wheelers; 675 people will get free skill training for employment; 592 will get two-wheeler with attachment for specially-abled persons; 444 peoples will be covered under Amrut Mahotsav Yojana; 426 will get documents under Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited and 71 persons will get electric wheelchair, said an official in the Welfare Department.

“There will be verification to check if benefits like auto, push cart, two-wheelers are sold for money. They will also have to move into the corporation quarters instead of renting. Violators will face action,” he said.