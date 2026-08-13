Potholes leave two TNIE journalists with fractures in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a stark reminder of the dangers posed by potholes and poorly maintained pedestrian infrastructure, two journalists of The New Indian Express suffered fractures within the span of a week, while walking home after work at night.

Feature journalist Sruthi Hemachandran suffered a hairline fracture in her ankle after stumbling over a pothole near Kadugodi Tree Park Metro Station on MIMS Gulmohar Road after 10pm on Tuesday. With the stretch lacking streetlights, she was using her phone torch for visibility when she stepped into the pothole and twisted her ankle. Doctors have advised her three weeks of bed rest.

She said the road leading to the metro station was in poor condition and was frequently used by pedestrians as well as for two-wheeler parking.

A week earlier, journalist Pranav Shriram suffered two fractures on his foot after misjudging a pothole near Phoenix Marketcity Mall, close to Singayyanapalya Metro Station.

He said the stretch has uneven footpaths, with some sections too high and others too low. While attempting to cross a small road near the mall’s entrance and parking area, Pranav stepped into a deep pothole. “I saw the pothole and tried to somehow balance myself, but I mislanded my foot,” he said. An X-ray confirmed the fractures. He remains in a cast and has been advised six to seven weeks of bed rest, and uses a walker to move around.

The two incidents highlight the risks posed by potholes, inadequate lighting and uneven footpaths, particularly for pedestrians travelling at night.