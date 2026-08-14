Residents protest, blame poor road infrastructure for woman’s death in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Hundreds of residents of Ananthanagar staged a protest on Wednesday night, alleging that poor road infrastructure led to the death of a woman after a goods vehicle ran over her near Ananthanagar, within the limits of Electronics City Traffic Police Station, on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Medha, 32, a native of Kerala. She was working at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Electronics City.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9am when Medha was travelling to her office on a scooter with her colleague, Ajay Guru. Guru lost control of the scooter after the car ahead suddenly applied brakes, as a pedestrian was crossing the road.

Medha, who was riding pillion, fell on to the road, and a mini goods vehicle coming from the opposite direction ran over her head. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.