Residents protest, blame poor road infrastructure for woman’s death in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Hundreds of residents of Ananthanagar staged a protest on Wednesday night, alleging that poor road infrastructure led to the death of a woman after a goods vehicle ran over her near Ananthanagar, within the limits of Electronics City Traffic Police Station, on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Medha, 32, a native of Kerala. She was working at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Electronics City.
According to the police, the incident occurred around 9am when Medha was travelling to her office on a scooter with her colleague, Ajay Guru. Guru lost control of the scooter after the car ahead suddenly applied brakes, as a pedestrian was crossing the road.
Medha, who was riding pillion, fell on to the road, and a mini goods vehicle coming from the opposite direction ran over her head. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.
The driver of the goods vehicle fled the scene, police said, adding that a case was registered and the vehicle’s registration number has been traced. The accused driver is likely to be arrested soon.
A senior police officer said there were no potholes at the exact spot where the accident occurred, though the stretch has several potholes. The officer clarified that the accident was not caused by a pothole but occurred after the scooter rider suddenly applied brakes.
Meanwhile, over 100 residents staged a protest, alleging that roads in Electronics City and surrounding areas were in poor condition and riddled with potholes. The protesters also held a candlelight march and used their mobile phone flashlights, demanding that the authorities immediately take steps to repair the roads.