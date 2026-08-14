Rs 10-Rs 80/hour: Rules in place to streamline parking in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The state government has issued draft rules titled Greater Bengaluru Area (Parking) Rules, 2026, that propose hourly fees for non-residential on-street (major roads) vehicle parking. The rates will be determined by A, B and C categories of areas for parking.
The notification invited objections from the public to be filed with the Urban Development Department within 30 days after the publication of the notification. As per the draft rules issued on August 11, the parking fee ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 80 per hour, and applies to two-wheelers and light motor vehicles (LMVs). The notification also stated that monthly pass will cost Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000.
The GBA has made parking free for bicycles, and it will offer a 50 per cent discount on monthly off-street rates for parking between 8 pm and 8 am. The draft rules also seek to discourage long-duration parking on roads, with charges increasing for vehicles parked beyond two hours.
The draft rules aims at a ban on parking at junctions. Parking of vehicles is banned within at least 25 metre on either side of a bus stop, access points to bus stations, railway stations and parking areas of Metro and rail stations. Parking of autorickshaws, taxis and any other hired services will be prohibited 25 metres on either side of a Metro, rail station and bus station entry or exits.
Only pickup or drop-off (stopping vehicles not exceeding five minutes) will be allowed only at pick-up or drop-off points designated as such by city corporations. As per the notification, parking on footpath is completely banned.
The Urban Development Department and GBA have included a clause in the draft notification that owners of residential buildings should make adequate provision within their premises for parking of vehicles of their household and/or tenants in compliance with the building by-laws.
It also encouraged landowners through tax exemption for providing parking space to city corporations. The policy encourages multi-level car parking in such lands. The corporations will also look for land and create parking facilities. The notification claimed that the move is to put a parking system in place in Bengaluru.
The notification also stated that a separate account needs to be opened by each corporation for depositing the amount collected through fees and penalties.
It added that for connecting roads by the city corporation, residential parking may be permitted provided circulation of traffic and clear walking space is available as a footpath on both sides of the road, even after a vehicle is parked. The draft rules also proposed residential parking permits to owners, subject to annual renewal from the respective corporation.