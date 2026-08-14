Rs 10-Rs 80/hour: Rules in place to streamline parking in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The state government has issued draft rules titled Greater Bengaluru Area (Parking) Rules, 2026, that propose hourly fees for non-residential on-street (major roads) vehicle parking. The rates will be determined by A, B and C categories of areas for parking.

The notification invited objections from the public to be filed with the Urban Development Department within 30 days after the publication of the notification. As per the draft rules issued on August 11, the parking fee ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 80 per hour, and applies to two-wheelers and light motor vehicles (LMVs). The notification also stated that monthly pass will cost Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000.

The GBA has made parking free for bicycles, and it will offer a 50 per cent discount on monthly off-street rates for parking between 8 pm and 8 am. The draft rules also seek to discourage long-duration parking on roads, with charges increasing for vehicles parked beyond two hours.

The draft rules aims at a ban on parking at junctions. Parking of vehicles is banned within at least 25 metre on either side of a bus stop, access points to bus stations, railway stations and parking areas of Metro and rail stations. Parking of autorickshaws, taxis and any other hired services will be prohibited 25 metres on either side of a Metro, rail station and bus station entry or exits.

Only pickup or drop-off (stopping vehicles not exceeding five minutes) will be allowed only at pick-up or drop-off points designated as such by city corporations. As per the notification, parking on footpath is completely banned.