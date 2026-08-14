Six Bengaluru hotels fined Rs 1.6L for food safety breach

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) on Thursday imposed a total fine of Rs 1.6 lakh on six hotels and food establishments for violating food safety, hygiene and solid waste management norms.

The inspections were carried out at eateries and hotels in the Byatarayanapura and Yelahanka divisions on the directions of Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar. Health officials found several violations, including improper waste segregation, unhygienic conditions, flies and use of single-use plastic.

Peepai Brewery & Kitchen was issued the highest penalty of Rs 80,000 after officials found expired cooking oil, improperly covered and unlabelled meat in cold storage and no invoice showing the date of purchase of the meat.

Hyatt Centric was fined Rs 40,000 for improper waste segregation and the presence of flies. The establishment was found violating FSSAI and solid waste management rules.

Thalassery Restaurant was fined Rs 20,000 for poor waste segregation, flies, unhygienic premises and use of single-use plastic. Chickpet Donne Biriyani was fined Rs 5,000 for similar violations, while Nandhana Palace was fined Rs 15,000 for improper waste segregation, single-use plastic use and unhygienic conditions. Swathi Hotel was issued a notice over unhygienic conditions.

A statement issued by the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) said that during the food safety enforcement drive on August 7, it seized 105 kg of expired food items from Radisson Blu Atria hotel

Stale food, bread found in Apollo Hospital kitchen

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) officials found expired and misbranded food products at Apollo Hospital on BG Road during an inspection on Thursday. The kitchen had expired raw materials including rava, icing sugar, maida and bakery products stored in containers, along with four packets of mixture and nine packets of pani poori. Stale bread and two plastic chopping boards were also found. The inspection further revealed misbranded food items, including five packets of Fenugreek (methi) leaves, six 30-kg packets of fried gram, one 30-kg packet of green peas and five 30-kg packets of moong dal.