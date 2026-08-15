Can’t quash proceedings against Earth Recycler: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said that the increasing instances of hotels and eateries stocking, preparing and supplying expired food cannot be brushed aside as stray infractions of regulatory prescriptions. They reveal a disturbing malaise creeping into the hospitality industry, where in some cases, the hunger for profit appears to have overtaken the elementary obligation to protect the health of the consumer, it said.

Justice M Nagaprasanna made the observations on Friday, while refusing to quash the proceedings against Earth Recycler Pvt Ltd, and its directors, Mohammed Dawood S and Abdul Khadir Kalathoor, engaged in the collection and disposal of expired food products, damaged consumer goods and other waste material, under provisions of BNS and the Food Safety and Standards Act. The proceedings were initiated by the Avalahalli police on a complaint filed by Anil Kumar B.