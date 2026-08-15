Drunk car owner, friend create ruckus in traffic police station, held in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: After the police impounded a car for drunk driving near Raghuvanahalli on Kanakapura Road, the 38-year-old drunk owner of the car along with his friend barged into Thalaghattapura traffic police station and created ruckus by throwing away the police telephone directory along with other items found on the table. He had called his friend asking him to get a gun to shoot the policemen, in the early hours on Thursday.

The accused are M Lokesha, a resident of Chandra Layout 2nd phase, and his 35-year-old friend RV Tejas. The Thalaghattapura traffic police were checking drunk driving near the Bunny Bakers point on the Kanakapura Main Road. Lokesha was stopped for a check. Based on the breathalyzer’s reading of 46, the traffic police impounded his car and asked him to pay the court fine and to get his car released.