Drunk car owner, friend create ruckus in traffic police station, held in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: After the police impounded a car for drunk driving near Raghuvanahalli on Kanakapura Road, the 38-year-old drunk owner of the car along with his friend barged into Thalaghattapura traffic police station and created ruckus by throwing away the police telephone directory along with other items found on the table. He had called his friend asking him to get a gun to shoot the policemen, in the early hours on Thursday.
The accused are M Lokesha, a resident of Chandra Layout 2nd phase, and his 35-year-old friend RV Tejas. The Thalaghattapura traffic police were checking drunk driving near the Bunny Bakers point on the Kanakapura Main Road. Lokesha was stopped for a check. Based on the breathalyzer’s reading of 46, the traffic police impounded his car and asked him to pay the court fine and to get his car released.
Lokesha is alleged to have started abusing and shouting at the policemen. He then reportedly called Tejas, asking him to come with a gun. The duo then began shouting at the policemen to give the car back as they would be paying spot fine. When the police explained them the procedure, the duo started abusing them. They then went to the police station at around 1.24 am and created ruckus by banging on the table and throwing the things that were on it.
“The traffic inspector filed a complaint against the duo in the law and order police station. Both the friends who are contractors by profession were arrested and sent to the court. The court has granted them bail,” said an officer. A case of assault or criminal force used against a public servant to deter them from doing their lawful duty (BNS 132) along with other sections of BNS is registered against them.