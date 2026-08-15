HAL ties up with Adani Defence, BEML for LCH

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has entered into partnerships with Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) to manufacture fuselage structures for the Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), further expanding India’s indigenous helicopter production ecosystem. Under the agreements, BEML and Adani Defence will manufacture 48 and 42 fuselage structures, respectively.

Tushar Ranjan Behera, General Manager, Helicopter Division, signed the agreement with Cmde (Retd.) RGK Rao, ED, Aerospace & Maritime, for BEML and Prasanna Karthik, Vice-President, ADSTL, for Adani Defence, in the presence of senior leadership from HAL, BEML and ADSTL.

“This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening India’s aerospace ecosystem. For the first time, private industry is being integrated into the production of helicopter fuselage structures. This partnership will expand capacity, strengthen the domestic supply chain and contribute to enhancing indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities,” said Ravi K, CMD, HAL.