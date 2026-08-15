Project to install GPS in waste collection autos in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To ensure transparency and improve waste management in Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) limits, a pilot project to install GPS tracking system in garbage collection vehicles (goods autos) was launched on Friday in HSR Layout by BSCC Commissioner KN Ramesh and Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy.

The pilot project to equip garbage collection vehicles with the GPS tracking system is being implemented in association with Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), NGO Let’s Be The Change, and Intel. There are over 200 waste collection vehicles in the Bommanahalli zone. As part of the project, the system was installed in 36 autos.

Through this system, daily waste management will be monitored. Movement of autos, route adherence, timing, current location, and other operations will be tracked. The commissioner said the pilot project will be run for eight months in the Bommanahalli zone. Based on the project’s success, it will be expanded to other corporations.

‘Sevak’ technology will be utilised to monitor the weight and segregation of waste from each house. People, who segregate their waste properly, will be rated – from 0 to 5 stars. Further, the system will identify occupants of houses who do not hand over waste. This will help marshals to impose fines on occupants of such houses.