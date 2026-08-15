Tight security, traffic curbs as 8K people expected at Independence Day event

BENGALURU: Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made for the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Cubbon Road on Saturday. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will hoist the flag at 9 am, receive the Guard of Honour, inspect the parade and address the gathering.

Kantharaju PS, Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District, M Maheswar Rao, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Commissioner and Seemanth Kumar Singh, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner held a joint press conference in Bengaluru in Friday.

Around 8,000 people are expected to attend the celebrations. The parade will feature 37 contingents comprising around 1,360 personnel from the KSRP, CRPF, BSF, CAR, Goa police, KSISF, traffic police, women police, home guards, traffic wardens, fire services, dog squad and police band, Seemanth Kumar said during the press conference.

Around 2,200 school and college students will participate in cultural programmes, including ‘Vande Mataram-Shanthi Mantra Nritya Roopaka’, ‘The Glory of the Freedom Struggle’, ‘Akka Pade’ and ‘Bharat Jodo Youth Association Scheme’, said Maheshwar Rao.

The Bengaluru City Police has deployed 1,583 personnel for security and traffic management, said Seemanth Kumar, while adding that the security deployment includes 1,100 police personnel, comprising nine DCPs, 17 ACPs, 49 inspectors, 106 PSIs and other personnel. Another 483 personnel are deployed for traffic management.