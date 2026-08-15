Tight security, traffic curbs as 8K people expected at Independence Day event

BENGALURU: Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made for the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Cubbon Road on Saturday. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will hoist the flag at 9 am, receive the Guard of Honour, inspect the parade and address the gathering.
Kantharaju PS, Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District, M Maheswar Rao, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Commissioner and Seemanth Kumar Singh, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner held a joint press conference in Bengaluru in Friday.
Around 8,000 people are expected to attend the celebrations. The parade will feature 37 contingents comprising around 1,360 personnel from the KSRP, CRPF, BSF, CAR, Goa police, KSISF, traffic police, women police, home guards, traffic wardens, fire services, dog squad and police band, Seemanth Kumar said during the press conference.
Around 2,200 school and college students will participate in cultural programmes, including ‘Vande Mataram-Shanthi Mantra Nritya Roopaka’, ‘The Glory of the Freedom Struggle’, ‘Akka Pade’ and ‘Bharat Jodo Youth Association Scheme’, said Maheshwar Rao.
The Bengaluru City Police has deployed 1,583 personnel for security and traffic management, said Seemanth Kumar, while adding that the security deployment includes 1,100 police personnel, comprising nine DCPs, 17 ACPs, 49 inspectors, 106 PSIs and other personnel. Another 483 personnel are deployed for traffic management.
As many as 110 CCTV cameras are installed inside and outside the parade ground, while additional surveillance cameras, baggage scanners and metal detectors are deployed. Seven KSRP/CAR platoons, four fire tenders, three ambulances, four reserve vehicles, a Quick Reaction Team, D-SWAT and RIV have also been deployed. A Garuda Force unit will remain on standby, he added.
The police commissioner said surveillance at the parade ground are in place for the past 15 days. Monitoring is also being carried out at hotels, lodges, shelters and other accommodation facilities across the city to identify suspicious persons.
Entry and security
Bengaluru police commissioner said, visitors must reach their designated seats by 8.30 am and will not be allowed into the ground after the stipulated time. VVIP pass holders will enter through Gate 2, while white pass holders and media personnel will use Gate 4. Green pass and e-pass holders will enter through Gate 5.
People entering through Gate 4 are advised to approach via Cubbon Road from the Manipal Centre side. All visitors will undergo security checks. Cigarettes, matchboxes, sharp objects, knives, blades, pamphlets, black handkerchiefs, coloured liquids, food, cameras, alcohol, narcotic substances, water bottles, firecrackers, explosives and weapons are prohibited.
Traffic restrictions
The Bengaluru Traffic Police has advised the public to use Metro and public transport as parking space around the parade ground is limited.
Parking will be prohibited on Central Street between Anil Kumble Circle and Shivajinagar Bus Stand; Cubbon Road between CTO Circle and the KR Road-Cubbon Road junction; and MG Road between Anil Kumble Circle and Queens Circle.
The authorities have urged attendees to carry their invitation and valid identity card, avoid unnecessary luggage and immediately inform police if they notice any suspicious person or object. Citizens can approach deployed police personnel or call 112 for assistance.