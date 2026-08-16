Auto driver tries to run over traffic policeman, held in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An auto driver was chased and arrested for trying to run over a traffic police head constable on the Cave Temple Road, near the Meenakshi Mall, Bannerghatta Road on Wednesday in Hulimavu traffic police limits. The policeman has suffered a fracture in his right leg in the incident.

The accused auto driver, Karthik, was fighting with another auto driver following a minor accident. At 8.30 pm, the head constable on duty, Manik Prabhu N Biradar, from Hulimavu traffic police asked them to take move their autos to the side as both were affecting the traffic flow, and asked them for the vehicle documents. Karthik with three passengers in his auto tried to run over the policeman in an attempt to flee.

Biradar chased the auto with the help of public and arrested the driver. He has also filed a complaint in this regard. A case of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty (BNS 132) along with other sections of BNS is registered against the accused auto driver.