Bengaluru student turns history into a game with card-based learning initiative

BENGALURU: For Sinchana S, a Class 10 student of Swargarani High School and PU College in Bengaluru, remembering historical dates and rulers was never easy. Instead of relying on conventional flashcards and rote learning, this history enthusiast decided to turn the subject into something she already enjoyed, a game.

The result was ITIHASA, a history-based card game that is now being introduced in government schools in Bengaluru. Sinchana developed the game over eight months, going through nearly six revisions before arriving at the present format. The idea came to her while she was playing Pokémon cards.

“I could remember the names, powers and characteristics of the Pokémon characters because I repeatedly played the game. I wondered why I could not make a similar game using historical rulers,” she said.

Sinchana has long been interested in history. During holidays, she would visit heritage sites such as Hampi, Aihole and Kanchipuram, which deepened her interest in India’s past. However, she found memorising dates difficult. While flashcards could help students revise, she felt they were unlikely to hold their attention for long.

“I thought if I developed a game instead, students would find it interesting because they could study and play at the same time,” she said.

Based on the NCERT history curriculum, ITIHASA currently features 50 rulers of different periods and dynasties, including the Mauryan, Gupta and Mughal empires. Each card has a ruler’s name, period, dynasty, capital, timeline and a short description of his achievements.

The cards also have six attributes used for gameplay, including military power, welfare, impact and administration. Players compare the scores on their cards, with the player having the higher score winning the round and collecting the opponent’s card. The game continues until one player accumulates the most cards.