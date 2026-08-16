Freedom Habba turns bitter as Metro closures leave Bengaluru visitors stranded

BENGALURU: What should have been a sweet memory for visitors turned into a bitter one, thanks to the poor handling of the crowds at Bengaluru’s maiden Freedom Habba on Saturday.
Thousands of visitors, particularly those accompanied with children and elderly family members, faced an ordeal as they were made to walk from one metro station to another, only to be chased away by the security personnel. At around 7 pm when footpaths, roads and areas around Vidhana Soudha were overflowing with visitors and the general public. With restrictions imposed on Metro stations, many visitors were left clueless as to how to get back home.
Initially, only the Dr Ambedkar metro station was announced to be closed to the public. The closure was subsequently extended to all the stations between MG Road and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro station, that remained closed until 10.05 pm, leaving thousands scrambling to find alternative modes of transport.
For many, this meant walking considerable distances in search of an operational Metro station, bus or auto-rickshaw. The situation was particularly difficult for families with young children, who were forced to navigate crowded roads and footpaths after being denied access to multiple Metro stations.
“I was aware that the Dr Ambedkar metro station was closed to the public, and so I headed to Cubbon Park Metro station but ended up being sent away saying that the station is closed. Following which I walked along with my daughter all the way to Sir M Visveshwaraya metro station and to again be asked to go away,” a visitor said.
While adding that she was not able to get an auto or a bus and was left stranded in addition to walking for long distances. Many instances of people not being allowed to enter the venue were reported though they had registered in advance. What was meant to be a celebration for the city instead ended on a frustrating note for many who had come with their families.
Freedom Habba throws traffic out of gear in CBD
Due to sudden rush of public on Saturday evening around 6 pm to Freedom Habba at Vidhana Sounda, traffic restrictions in the Central Business District (CBD) mainly on the roads connecting to Vidhana Soudha caused slow moving traffic and gridlocks. Police personnel had a tough time in controlling the traffic as well as the public.
Most people had come without registering. Despite the announcement by the police about the entry to those only with QR code, people still stood in the queue and were sent away at the entry point. Despite being denied entry, the public stood on the roads blocking the movement of traffic. The Junction at the HAL Corporate Office, Police Thimmaiah Circle towards Lok Bhavan, vehicles coming from the Planetarium side on Infantry Road towards MG Road side were the worst affected.