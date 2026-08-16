Freedom Habba turns bitter as Metro closures leave Bengaluru visitors stranded

BENGALURU: What should have been a sweet memory for visitors turned into a bitter one, thanks to the poor handling of the crowds at Bengaluru’s maiden Freedom Habba on Saturday.

Thousands of visitors, particularly those accompanied with children and elderly family members, faced an ordeal as they were made to walk from one metro station to another, only to be chased away by the security personnel. At around 7 pm when footpaths, roads and areas around Vidhana Soudha were overflowing with visitors and the general public. With restrictions imposed on Metro stations, many visitors were left clueless as to how to get back home.

Initially, only the Dr Ambedkar metro station was announced to be closed to the public. The closure was subsequently extended to all the stations between MG Road and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro station, that remained closed until 10.05 pm, leaving thousands scrambling to find alternative modes of transport.

For many, this meant walking considerable distances in search of an operational Metro station, bus or auto-rickshaw. The situation was particularly difficult for families with young children, who were forced to navigate crowded roads and footpaths after being denied access to multiple Metro stations.

“I was aware that the Dr Ambedkar metro station was closed to the public, and so I headed to Cubbon Park Metro station but ended up being sent away saying that the station is closed. Following which I walked along with my daughter all the way to Sir M Visveshwaraya metro station and to again be asked to go away,” a visitor said.