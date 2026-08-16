Karnataka hikes PUC certificate fees, two-wheelers to pay Rs 80, diesels Rs 200

BENGALURU: Karnataka has revised fees for Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, citing rising operational and maintenance costs, with effect from Saturday. Only computerised pollution testing centres will be permitted to collect the revised charges, which are applicable only to emission testing.

Under the revised rates, authorised vehicle pollution testing centres will charge two-wheelers Rs 80, three-wheelers Rs 80, petrol/LPG/CNG four-wheelers Rs 150 and all diesel vehicles Rs 200.

The revision follows a proposal from the Transport and Road Safety Commissioner based on representations from the Karnataka State Emission Testing Centers Owner’s Association.

The association cited increases in fuel and material costs, rent, internet and equipment maintenance, printer cartridges, electricity bills and employee salaries.

The government has also imposed conditions on testing centres. They must employ trained personnel, periodically recalibrate gas analysers and prominently display the date and validity of the latest calibration.

Certificates must be computer-generated without handwritten entries and issued only to vehicles meeting prescribed emission standards.

PUC certificates for Bharat Stage-IV and Bharat Stage-VI vehicles will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue. Centres must also have adequate space for testing and maintenance, display their licences prominently and affix prescribed stickers to tested vehicles.

The government warned that licences of centres violating legal provisions or licence conditions may be suspended or cancelled. Centres must also affix a hologram to pollution certificates issued online.