Long laptop, smartphone use linked to rise in carpal tunnel syndrome among youngsters: Doctors

BENGALURU: Long hours on laptops, repetitive wrist movements and prolonged smartphone use are increasingly taking a toll, with doctors reporting more cases of Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS). “We are seeing a marked rise in young professionals coming in with advanced nerve compression, often after ignoring early warning signs for months,” said Dr Pratham R Bysani, consultant neurosurgeon at Vasavi Hospitals.

CTS occurs when the median nerve, which passes through a narrow passage in the wrist called the carpal tunnel, becomes compressed. Patients commonly have burning pain or pins-and-needles in their hands. As compression progresses, it can cause motor weakness, loss of dexterity and wasting of the muscles at the base of the thumb.

Dr BK Madhusudhan, lead consultant in neurology at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, said the condition is increasing among youngsters, particularly women working in the IT sector. Genetic and medical factors, hypothyroidism, the nature of work, weight and physical activity can contribute to the condition, he said.

The symptoms typically begin with tingling and numbness, particularly at night, affecting the thumb, index, middle and part of the ring finger. If ignored, patients can develop disturbed sleep, severe pain, difficulty holding objects, weakness and reduced grip strength.

Dr Madhusudhan said the location and pattern of numbness and pain can help doctors identify the condition. Similar symptoms can occur due to neck or other nervous issues, and people with persistent discomfort should seek medical advice rather than self-medication.