Vidhana Soudha turns festive as thousands join first-ever ‘Freedom Habba’

The heart of Karnataka’s administration turned festive as thousands thronged the Vidhana Soudha premises for the first-ever ‘Freedom Habba’, marking the 80th Independence Day. From children taking part in games, storytelling sessions and creative workshops at the Makkala Mela to families browsing food, handicraft, textile, organic and lifestyle stalls, the celebration transformed the usually formal premises into a lively public space.

Nearly 40 contingents representing Karnataka’s regions, India’s linguistic and cultural diversity, and various sections of society added colour to the festivities. Pourakarmikas, Asha workers, farmers, scientists and defence personnel walked alongside cultural groups, bringing together people from across the city and state.

The Freedom Path took visitors through Karnataka’s role in the freedom struggle, with district-themed displays highlighting places such as Belagavi, Shivapura and Chitradurga. Nearby, the 200-foot Freedom Wall became a canvas for citizens to express what freedom meant to them through writing, painting and collaborative art.

As evening set in, attention shifted to the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, where the Freedom Concert featured artists including M D Pallavi, Raghu Dixit and others.