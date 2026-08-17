72-year-old falls from 18th floor flat in Bengaluru, cops suspect suicide

BENGALURU: A 72-year-old man died after falling from the 18th floor of an apartment block near Tank Bund Road under KP Agrahara police limits on Sunday afternoon. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The deceased, Parameshwara, lived on the 18th floor of ETA The Gardens apartments with his wife and children. Police said that around 1.45pm, he came out of his house and fell from the building.

The apartment security guard alerted his family and police. Family members told police that he might have fallen accidentally.

Police sent the body for postmortem and registered an Unnatural Death Report. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen.

Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050,

Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7), Cadabams : 97414 76476 (available 24x7), Tata Institute of Social

Sciences’ - 02225521111, available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.