72-year-old falls from 18th floor flat in Bengaluru, cops suspect suicide

BENGALURU: A 72-year-old man died after falling from the 18th floor of an apartment block near Tank Bund Road under KP Agrahara police limits on Sunday afternoon. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.
The deceased, Parameshwara, lived on the 18th floor of ETA The Gardens apartments with his wife and children. Police said that around 1.45pm, he came out of his house and fell from the building.
The apartment security guard alerted his family and police. Family members told police that he might have fallen accidentally.
Police sent the body for postmortem and registered an Unnatural Death Report. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.
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Toddler battles for life after falling from third floor
Bengaluru: A two-year-old boy is battling for his life after falling from the third floor of a residential building in Chikka Adugodi under the Madiwala police station limits on Saturday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Police said the incident occurred at 10.50 am. The toddler’s parents, who work for private firms were both home when the incident occurred. The child was playing near the third-floor balcony when he was left unattended.
He then climbed onto the grill and fell to the ground. A motorist passing by witnessed the fall and immediately sought help from nearby residents. The toddler was rushed to a nearby private hospital by residents on a two-wheeler. The child is currently undergoing treatment in ICU of a private hospital.