Dy CM Dr G Parameshwara plans Kanteerava Stadium upgrade

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) and Minister for Sports Dr G Parameshwara said on Sunday that the state government intends to position Karnataka as one of the leading sporting states in the country. He also laid out plans to develop Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru for an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crores.

Dr Parameshwara was speaking at a felicitation programme organised by the Karnataka State Basketball Association at the Karnataka Olympic Bhavan in Kanteerava Stadium to honour the junior and youth basketball teams that have achieved success in national championships.

“A 2% reservation is provided in various recruitment for Karntaka police to create employment opportunities for sportspersons. This has subsequently been increased to 3%. Several sportspersons were recruited to the posts of PSI and constable.

A system of direct recruitment of medal-winning sportspersons has also been introduced,” he said. DCM said, the state is on its way to fill 72,000 vacant posts, for which sportspersons will receive the benefit of 2% reservation.

“All sportspersons who participated in the Commonwealth Games were provided an incentive of Rs 5 lakhs each. Steps will also be taken to provide Rs 15 lakhs in incentives to medal winners,” he said.