Flu outbreak at Clarence School in Bengaluru, no classes on Monday, Tuesday

BENGALURU: More than 500 students and 21 staff members of Clarence High School in Richards Town are reportedly down with fever, cold, cough and body aches following a severe seasonal flu-like illness outbreak, the school authorities said.

According to a letter issued by the school, at least two H1N1 cases have been confirmed, and one staff member is undergoing treatment at Bangalore Baptist Hospital. The school will remain closed till August 18.

The school has also raised concerns about the presence of several street food and other vendors operating outside its premises, alleging that unhygienic conditions and waste accumulation could pose additional health and safety risk to students.

The school also accused the vendors of blocking its kindergarten gate on Clarke Road and causing waste accumulation. It also highlighted that a kebab vendor operating near the Pottery Road-John Armstrong Road junction is causing persistent waste and other sanitation concerns.

The school has sought immediate health and safety inspections of food vendors in the vicinity. It has also urged civic authorities to enforce restrictions on the sale of junk food near educational institutions.

The school said it has already approached the Educational Officer and City Corporation Health Officer and is seeking urgent intervention from civic authorities. “We are not panicking. We are managing. But we cannot do it alone,” the school said in its letter, urging authorities to act before the situation escalates.