"I hope he crosses 500," says Kapil Dev as Mitchell Starc surpasses his 434-wicket mark

Mitchell Starc has now surpassed your tally of 434 Test wickets. What goes through your mind when you see someone breaking a record you once held?

When somebody crosses your record, they will remember you, so let’s think positive in that sense. Good luck to everybody and good luck to him as well. A milestone always makes you work much harder. I hope Starc crosses 500!

Earlier, you spoke about how people once told you that you wouldn’t get to 400 wickets and even doubted whether you could become a great captain. How did you deal with those doubts?

Take it as a challenge. That’s my motto. If somebody says, ‘You can’t do it, I take it as a challenge. I want to prove them wrong and prove myself right.

How does it feel to know people still celebrate the ’83 team?

A lot of people say we made them proud. I didn’t make people proud as much as I made myself proud. When people enjoy your success, that is when you feel much happier. I played, I won and people liked it. That’s the beauty of cricket. No victory changes you overnight. It happens over a period of time. But when people continue to remember it after 40 years, it makes you happy and you realise its impact. It is like passing college. Your life doesn’t change the next day. The same thing happened with us.