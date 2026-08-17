Woman PSI slaps student in Bengaluru, says was abused by four men

BENGALURU: A woman police sub-inspector (WPSI), attached to the KR Puram traffic police station, was seen in a video allegedly slapping a law student and holding him by the collar over a traffic-related issue.
The PSI has filed a complaint alleging that four men assaulted, verbally abused and threatened her while she was on duty at Bhattarahalli Signal on August 12.
Around 8.45 am that day, the law student, Hemanth, and a car driver, Shreyas, were involved in a road rage incident and were fighting in the middle of the road, holding up traffic.
Police Constable Manjunath, who was near the traffic junction, asked them to clear the street for traffic, which enraged Hemanth, who allegedly abused the constable, a police officer said.
Vulgar taunt led PSI to slap student, says officer
When WPSI Nayana D intervened and questioned Hemanth about the argument, he allegedly introduced himself as a lawyer and confronted her. He allegedly abused her vulgarly, which may have led her to slap him, the officer said. Hemanth’s family members also allegedly body-shamed her, the officer added.
The KR Puram police registered a case based on the complaint filed by the PSI against Hemanth Reddy, Rahul, Harshith Reddy, Radhakrishna Reddy and others under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt), 132 (assault or use of criminal force against a public servant to deter them from executing their lawful duty) and other sections of the BNS.
As per the FIR, Hemanth allegedly assaulted the PSI. Soon after his friend Rahul arrived at the spot and allegedly grabbed Nayana’s right hand, pulled her and assaulted her, injuring one of her fingers. Nayana said she pushed him aside in self-defence and asked an assistant sub-inspector present at the spot to call the emergency helpline 112.
Soon after, Hemanth’s brother Harshith Reddy and father Radhakrishna Reddy too arrived at the spot along with others. She alleged in the complaint that the men abused her using derogatory language and threatened her with consequences, including getting her removed from service. She alleged that they photographed and videographed her, and threatened to upload the clips on social media.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic East) Sahil Bagla was unavailable for comment on any action taken against the PSI. The police have issued notices to the suspects.