Woman PSI slaps student in Bengaluru, says was abused by four men

BENGALURU: A woman police sub-inspector (WPSI), attached to the KR Puram traffic police station, was seen in a video allegedly slapping a law student and holding him by the collar over a traffic-related issue.

The PSI has filed a complaint alleging that four men assaulted, verbally abused and threatened her while she was on duty at Bhattarahalli Signal on August 12.

Around 8.45 am that day, the law student, Hemanth, and a car driver, Shreyas, were involved in a road rage incident and were fighting in the middle of the road, holding up traffic.

Police Constable Manjunath, who was near the traffic junction, asked them to clear the street for traffic, which enraged Hemanth, who allegedly abused the constable, a police officer said.

Vulgar taunt led PSI to slap student, says officer

When WPSI Nayana D intervened and questioned Hemanth about the argument, he allegedly introduced himself as a lawyer and confronted her. He allegedly abused her vulgarly, which may have led her to slap him, the officer said. Hemanth’s family members also allegedly body-shamed her, the officer added.