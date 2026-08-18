Captains: Delivery pressure puts Rapido riders at risk

BENGALURU: Tight delivery timelines, in-app nudges and countdown timers on Rapido’s zero-commission food delivery platform Ownly are allegedly putting delivery partners under pressure to complete orders quickly,raising concerns over rider safety amid Bengaluru’s traffic and unpredictable road conditions.

Mehaboob Pasha, a former Rapido food delivery partner, told TNIE the platform gives riders about five minutes for every kilometre.Failure to complete an order within the stipulated time can result in customers cancelling it, with the loss allegedly being borne by the delivery partner.

“Therefore, to reach the place before the countdown ends,we are forced to ride really fast, many times putting our safety at risk,” he said.Pasha said the pressure was one of the reasons he eventually stopped working on the platform after incurring losses.

Another delivery partner, Arumugam (name changed) said adhering to the stipulated timelines was particularly difficult in Bengaluru’s traffic. While the platform was attracting captains due to its offers of incentives, the pressure to complete deliveries within the prescribed time was making it difficult for many to sustain the work, he said. “Many captains are leaving as a result,” he added.

Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary, Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT),said the safety of gig workers could not be compromised in the pursuit of faster deliveries. “These are human resources and people who are trying to make a living.Their safety cannot be treated as a joke. If workers meet with accidents, who takes responsibility for their lives and livelihoods?” he asked.

“Platform companies are continuously creating opportunities, but that cannot come at the cost of workers’ safety and security,” he said, stressing the lack of government intervention in the functioning of platform companies, and terming the situation very concerning.

When TNIE contacted Rapido, a spokesperson stated, “We will not be commenting on this at the moment.”