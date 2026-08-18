Food safety drive to cover wedding halls, PGs, flights

BENGALURU: Health Minister UT Khader on Monday announced that food safety inspections in the state will also cover paying guest (PG) accommodations, private hostels, bus stops, marriage halls, railway canteens and even food served on flights.

Addressing reporters after felicitating food safety officers and staffers here on Monday, Khader said the establishments serving poor-quality food would face strict action.

“Run PG centres properly. If a PG centre is caught serving poor quality food, there will be no forgiveness,” Khader said, adding that private hostels would also come under the department’s inspection drive.

The minister said 30 teams have been formed across the state and inspections have been conducted at more than 60 three-star and five-star hotels, eight warehouses and four international restaurants. Notices have been issued to 30 food business operators for violations, with the cases currently under inquiry. Of the 60 hotels that received notices, 15 have submitted their responses, he said.

Lauding food safety officials, he said their work has earned Karnataka recognition at the national and international levels.

The statewide drive covered 629 Backward Classes hostels and 331 Social Welfare Department hostels, with 2,416 food samples sent for laboratory analysis. Inspections have also been conducted at 603 anganwadi centres and 549 samples collected.

The officials inspected 99 dhabas and imposed Rs 3.67 lakh as fines. They inspected 236 e-commerce food warehouses with proceedings against 44 of them under process, and Rs 1.97 lakh collected as fines from eight establishments for unhygienic conditions.